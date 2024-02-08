Wade G W & Inc. Sells 1,036 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 331,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $427.09. 384,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $446.89 and a 200-day moving average of $442.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

