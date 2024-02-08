Wade G W & Inc. Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 246.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 92.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.64. The stock had a trading volume of 260,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.24 and a 200-day moving average of $244.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.