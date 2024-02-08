AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,278,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of AbbVie worth $339,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,120. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

