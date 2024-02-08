Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.76 on Thursday, hitting $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,369,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,971,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $109.81.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.