State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,777 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $30,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $105.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

