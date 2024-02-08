RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 1.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in RTX by 10.1% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in RTX by 482.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.05. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

