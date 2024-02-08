Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $58,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $105.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

