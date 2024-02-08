The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Boosted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $310.74. The company had a trading volume of 542,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,327. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.04. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.