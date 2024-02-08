State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,211 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $53,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.87. 2,177,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,323. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.83. The company has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

