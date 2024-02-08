Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,884 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Stryker worth $105,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,725 shares of company stock valued at $86,880,191. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded down $5.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $337.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,966. The company has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.70. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $346.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

