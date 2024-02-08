Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 525 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,067,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,733. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 152.15%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

