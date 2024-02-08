AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $31,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,618,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,445,582. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

