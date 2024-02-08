Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $17.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $866.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $776.52 and a 200 day moving average of $699.23. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $900.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

