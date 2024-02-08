Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 25.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sandler Capital Management raised its position in Eaton by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.18. 437,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

