Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Walt Disney Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of DIS traded up $12.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.43. The company had a trading volume of 36,807,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,371,937. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $204.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

