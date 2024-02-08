Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.94. 521,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,490. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

About Eaton



Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

