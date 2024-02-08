RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $14.85 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $374,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $412,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $386.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,268. The company has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.06. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,935 shares of company stock worth $17,848,355 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

