RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 244 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.27. 1,338,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,419. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

