State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,033 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 446,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,033 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $39,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,404. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

