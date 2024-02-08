Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.38 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.70-$9.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.86.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.30. 428,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,328. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $166.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

