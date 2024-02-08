Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Northrop Grumman worth $35,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

NOC stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $450.78. The company had a trading volume of 203,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.65. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

