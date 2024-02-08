Herold Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,736 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,877,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,806,000 after acquiring an additional 55,796 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $189.66. 599,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,019. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $190.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.62.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

