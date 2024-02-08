Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,916 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.0% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 342.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 367,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 284,377 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.31. 24,139,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,557,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

