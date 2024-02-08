Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $912,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 59,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 140,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,555,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 165,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,674 shares of company stock valued at $16,162,276. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,274,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,468,975. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

