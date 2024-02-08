Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.6% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 853,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,228,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 528,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $109,971,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 12,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

LOW traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.05. The company had a trading volume of 629,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,683. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.10. The company has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

