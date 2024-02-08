20,621 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.70. 3,179,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,852,880. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.48. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

