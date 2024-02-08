Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) is Gemsstock Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Gemsstock Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 458.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,000 shares during the period. Shell accounts for approximately 20.3% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $46,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Shell by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Shell by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Shell by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 53,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 32,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.57. 3,200,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $211.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Shell’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

