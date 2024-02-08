Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 30.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,725 shares of company stock valued at $86,880,191. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SYK opened at $342.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $346.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.70. The firm has a market cap of $130.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

