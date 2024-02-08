Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $105.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

