Burney Co. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after buying an additional 465,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,941,000 after buying an additional 111,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after buying an additional 290,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.10.

Hershey Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $195.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.03 and its 200-day moving average is $199.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

