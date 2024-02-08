Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,456,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,236 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.43% of Shopify worth $298,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 30.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.8% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 219,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 20.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Shopify from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.04.

SHOP traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,335,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,086,442. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.81 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

