Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Holdings Lessened by Gemsstock Ltd.

Gemsstock Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,690,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco makes up about 11.0% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $25,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. HSBC cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.80. 19,325,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,490,465. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

