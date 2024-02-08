Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.15-9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.76. Ingredion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.150-9.850 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Get Ingredion alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE INGR traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $109.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,395. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 426.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 27.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 13.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.