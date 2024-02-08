Choreo LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

IBM stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $196.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.15.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

