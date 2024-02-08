Choreo LLC Sells 83 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC traded up $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $252.87. The company had a trading volume of 397,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.72. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $255.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

