Huntington National Bank Sells 7,299 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $18,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $369.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,326. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $439.71 and a 200-day moving average of $472.57. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.