Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,455 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,391,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,180,188. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

