BCGM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.32. 316,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,118. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.93. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $105.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

