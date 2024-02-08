The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,392 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101,575 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $24,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,171,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $99.45. The company has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.