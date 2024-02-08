TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Issues Earnings Results

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share.

Shares of TTE stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.09. 1,495,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,676. The company has a market cap of $157.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

