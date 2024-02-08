Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ACLS traded down $9.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,170. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $105.28 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 14.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 30.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 96.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 168,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

