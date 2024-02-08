Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE:KMT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.93. 382,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMT

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.