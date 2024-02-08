Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 2,664 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO remained flat at $55.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,909. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

