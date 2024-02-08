Herold Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of APD traded up $4.62 on Thursday, hitting $220.00. 1,723,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,863. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

