Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,928 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,202,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,978,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $52.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.