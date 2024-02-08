Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 292 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 489.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 955,688 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $195.69. 736,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.06 and a 200-day moving average of $182.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

