Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,356 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $9,522,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Cintas by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,813,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.7% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.57.

Cintas Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $3.32 on Thursday, hitting $618.30. The stock had a trading volume of 97,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,109. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $626.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $586.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.68. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

