RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 149,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.23. 21,828,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,709,574. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $262.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

