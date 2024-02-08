Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Herold Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,669,000 after buying an additional 34,362 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,592,000 after buying an additional 450,366 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,114,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,667,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,085,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,590,000 after buying an additional 47,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,055,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,338,000 after buying an additional 122,689 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.89. 94,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,854. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.57 and a twelve month high of $83.91.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

