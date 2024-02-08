RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,409 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,838,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,507,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,567. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

